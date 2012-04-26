FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS profit quarterly profit up, outlook affirmed
April 26, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPS profit quarterly profit up, outlook affirmed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service reported a higher quarterly profit and affirmed its 2012 outlook, with package volume up in the quarter driven by e-commerce.

The world’s largest package delivery company on Thursday reported that net earnings rose 6 percent to $970 million, or $1.00 per share in the first quarter, from $915 million, or 91 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.4 percent to $13.14 billion, just shy of the $13.26 billion average forecast according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UPS maintained its full-year guidance of $4.75 to $5.00 earnings per share.

