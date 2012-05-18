CORRECTED-US regulator to rethink cargo-pilot rule exemption

May 18 (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration will re-evaluate its decision to exclude cargo pilots from new U.S. rules on pilot rest, following a lawsuit by the union representing United Parcel Service Inc’s pilots.

In court papers filed late on Thursday the agency said it discovered errors in the cost-benefit analysis it had conducted to justify its decision to exclude cargo pilots from the standard, which lowers the limits on how many hours pilots can fly and takes into account a variety of factors including time of day.

“This is not a final victory,” said William Trent, general counsel for the Independent Pilots Association, which represents UPS pilots and sued the agency in December over the new rule. “However, getting the FAA to reconsider this critical safety issue under the bright light of full public scrutiny and accountability is an important first step.”

Officials at UPS, the world’s largest package delivery company, did not immediately return a request for comment.

The standards were adopted after the 2009 crash of a regional aircraft flown by an affiliate of Pinnacle Airlines , which killed 50 people.

After the crash investigators found that the captain had slept only 8.5 hours in the 34 hours before the accident, and concluded that fatigue contributed to the crash.