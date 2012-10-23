FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS reports lower 3rd-quarter profit on slowing global trade
October 23, 2012

UPS reports lower 3rd-quarter profit on slowing global trade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported lower quarterly profit on Tuesday, citing slowing global trade.

The world’s largest package delivery company said earnings declined to $469 million or 48 cents share, in the third quarter, from $1.07 billion, or $1.09 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted earnings were $1.06 per share compared with $1.09 a year ago.

Revenue totaled $13.07 billion, down from $13.17 billion a year ago. Analysts expected $13.3 billion, on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

