CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, which rose thanks to price increases and productivity improvements.

The world’s largest package delivery company posted a first-quarter net profit of $1.03 billion or $1.12 per share, up 10 percent from $911 million or 98 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.09.