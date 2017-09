CHICAGO, July 28 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit, as improved margins offset a slight drop in revenue.

The Atlanta-based company reported second-quarter net income of $1.23 billion or $1.35 per share, up nearly 10 percent from $1.12 billion or $1.21 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of $1.26. (Reporting By Nick Carey)