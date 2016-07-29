FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 29, 2016 / 12:00 PM / a year ago

UPS quarterly profit climbs on revenue growth, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, July 29 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a higher quarterly net profit on Friday as revenue grew across all its business units and the company benefited from cost-cutting measures.

The Atlanta-based company posted second-quarter net income of $1.27 billion, or $1.43 per share, up more than 3 percent from $1.23 billion, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had, on average, expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.43. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
