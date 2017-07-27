FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS quarterly profit rises on U.S. ecommerce deliveries
#Market News
July 27, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 2 hours ago

UPS quarterly profit rises on U.S. ecommerce deliveries

1 Min Read

DETROIT, July 27 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit due largely to a jump in ecommerce deliveries in its U.S. domestic package service.

The Atlanta-based company posted second-quarter net income of $1.4 billion or $1.58 per share, up nearly 8 percent from $1.3 billion or $1.43 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected earnings per share of $1.47. (Reporting By Nick Carey, additional reporting by Eric Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

