FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPS profit rises on strong demand, beats analysts' expectations
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Company News
October 24, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPS profit rises on strong demand, beats analysts' expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, driven by growing demand, improving margins in the United States and strong growth in Asia and Europe.

UPS, the world’s largest shipping company, reported earnings per share of $1.32, up 14 percent from $1.16 a year earlier. Analysts expected $1.28 per share.

Atlanta-based UPS posted revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, up 6 percent from $13.52 billion in the same quarter in 2013. That came in slightly above analysts’ estimates of $14.2 billion. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.