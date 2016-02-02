FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS fourth quarter profit surges
February 2, 2016 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

UPS fourth quarter profit surges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CHICAGO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Tuesday reported a significantly higher quarterly net profit as the company boosted its margins and performed well during its peak holiday season.

The Atlanta-based company posted fourth-quarter net income of $1.33 billion or $1.48 per share, nearly triple the $453 million or 49 cents per share it reported a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.42. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

