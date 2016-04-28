UPS profit rises on higher margins, ecommerce

CHICAGO, April 28 (Reuters) - Package delivery company United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday reported a higher quarterly net profit, citing a rise in ecommerce packages in its crucial U.S. domestic business and improved margins on the back of cost cutting.

The Atlanta-based company posted first-quarter net income of $1.13 billion or $1.27 per share, up 10 percent from $1.03 billion or $1.12 per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the quarter of $1.22. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)