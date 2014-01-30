FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPS posts fourth-quarter profit in line with estimates
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 1:05 PM / 4 years ago

UPS posts fourth-quarter profit in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service Inc on Thursday posted fourth-quarter profit that met expectations and said a surge in online shopping just before Christmas led to late deliveries and higher costs.

UPS, the biggest U.S. courier company, said earlier in the month it expected diluted earnings of $1.25 per share, well short of the average analyst estimate of $1.43 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Analysts revised their estimates after the company warning. On Thursday, UPS posted net earnings of $1.2 billion, or $1.25 a share, compared with a net loss of $1.7 billion, or $1.83 a share, last year. The latest EPS matched the revised estimates.

Shares of the Atlanta-based company closed at $95.33 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.


