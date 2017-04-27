FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lower corporate tax rate would be "very very positive" - UPS CEO
April 27, 2017 / 1:35 PM / 4 months ago

Lower corporate tax rate would be "very very positive" - UPS CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 27 (Reuters) - UPS chief executive David Abney on Thursday said the 15 percent corporate tax rate proposed by President Donald Trump would be "very very positive" for the company.

"We heard this yesterday and so we're not prepared to quantify what the advantage for us will be, but I can tell you it would be very, very positive," Abney said on a conference call with analysts.

“Were very encouraged by what we’re hearing," he added.

President Donald Trump unveiled a one-page plan on Wednesday proposing deep U.S. tax cuts, including cutting to 15 percent both the income tax rate paid by public corporations and that paid by "pass-through" businesses, including partnerships, S corporations and sole proprietorships.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

