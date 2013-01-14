FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators to block UPS, TNT deal - source
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 14, 2013 / 4:35 PM / 5 years ago

EU regulators to block UPS, TNT deal - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The European Commission has informed national competition regulators in the European Union that it will block a 5.2 billion euro takeover of TNT by U.S. delivery company UPS, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

UPS and TNT announced earlier on Monday that they intended to call off their merger after the Commission told them it was likely to be blocked.

“The proposed decision is for a prohibition,” said the person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, referring to a Commission block of a deal.

“The Commission has called for an advisory committee meeting on Friday,” the person added, saying that national regulators would meet in Brussels to hear the Commission’s reasoning.

The regulators’ committee, which is made up of competition experts from the EU’s 27 member states, typically endorses the Commission’s recommendation.

The EU antitrust authority is expected to announce its definitive decision as early as next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.