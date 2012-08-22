UPS extends offer period for TNT Express

AMSTERDAM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - United Parcel Service will extend the offer period for Dutch rival TNT Express to Nov. 9 because antitrust conditions will not be met before the original deadline at the end of this month.

Last week, the European Commission temporarily stopped its investigation into UPS’s 5.2 billion euro ($6.5 billion) bid for TNT Express.

The EU competition regulator opened a preliminary probe into the proposed acquisition in June because it said the deal would narrow an already small international parcel delivery sector.