Uralkali to delay potash expansion if BHP mine proceeds

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 22 (Reuters) - Russia’s Uralkali OAO would delay two of its potash mine expansion projects for as long as a decade if rival BHP Billiton gave final approval to building the world’s biggest mine of the crop nutrient, Uralkali’s chief executive said in an interview.

“This uncertainty is mostly due to BHP project,” Chief Executive Vladislav Baumgertner said in an email exchange with Reuters. “If Jansen is developed, then we will postpone the realization of Solikamsk-3 expansion and Polovodovsky by five to 10 years.”