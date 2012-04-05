Russia's Uralkali Q1 potash output 1.9 mln tonnes

MOSCOW, April 5 (Reuters) - Uralkali, Russia’s largest potash miner, said on Thursday that it produced 1.9 million tonnes of potash in the first quarter.

The company, which acquired domestic rival Silvinit last year to take the top spot in Russia, said in a statement the two firms mined 2.6 million tonnes in the year-earlier period when they were independent companies.

Uralkali has a roughly 20 percent share of the global market for the key soil nutrient. (Reporting by Alfred Kueppers; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)