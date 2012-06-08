Russia's Uralkali sees flat global potash consumption

MOSCOW, June 8 (Reuters) - Russian potash miner Uralkali sees global consumption of the fetiliser ingredient not exceeding 57 million tonnes in 2012, flat year on year, while global sales would come in below that at up to 52-53 million tonnes, its Chief Executive said.

The company, controlled by the billionaire Suleiman Kerimov and his associates, is not at present taking steps towards the acquisition of a premium London listing due to volatile market conditions, CEO Vladislav Baumgertner told reporters.

He added that Indian demand for potash had fallen, and the firm expected to sign a new sales contract in August.