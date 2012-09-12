UPDATE 1-Uralkali says worker dies at idle Berezniki mine

* The worker died during the repair works at the sinkhole

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian group Uralkali , the world’s second-largest potash producer by capacity, said on Wednesday a worker died during the repair works at the sinkhole near the idle Berezniki mining construction office.

The company also said that the repair works at the sinkhole have been suspended.

The sinkhole appeared near the non-functional Berezniki mining construction office in December 2011. “The sand and gravel mix that had been filled in the sinkhole subsided, which caused the death of a Uralkali’s worker,” the company added on Wednesday.

Uralkali is one of the world’s largest potash producers with a market share of about 20 percent. The company’s assets consist of 5 mines and 7 ore-treatment mills situated in the towns of Berezniki and Solikamsk in Urals region.

Uralkali’s Moscow-traded shares were down 1.85 percent at 251.20 roubles by 0944 GMT, underperforming the broader market , which fell 0.23 percent.

The company posted a 6 percent rise in first-half net profit on Tuesday thanks to increasing prices for the soil nutrient potash, key for growing crops such as corn. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)