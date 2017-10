MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Russian group Uralkali, the world’s second-largest potash producer by capacity, said on Wednesday a worker died during the repair works at the sinkhole near the non-functional Berezniki mining construction office. The company also said that the repair works at the sinkhole have been suspended. (Moscow Newsroom, + 7 495 775 12 42, moscow.newsroom@reuters.com)