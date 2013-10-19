Uranium One to delist shares as Russia's state nuclear firm takes control

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Canadian miner Uranium One Inc , which Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom just took private, will delist from the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange on Oct 21 and Oct 22, respectively, its parent firm said on Saturday.

Last month, Uranium One Inc said it received regulatory approvals for going private with Rosatom units.

In January, Russia’s state uranium company agreed to pay C$1.3 billion to take Canada’s Uranium One Inc private, as the successor to the Soviet Union’s nuclear industry seeks to strengthen its grip on supplies.