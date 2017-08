The U.S. Atomic Energy Act does not stop states from banning uranium mines on private land, a divided appeals court affirmed on Friday.

The 2-1 decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals means that Coles Hill in southern Virginia, the largest known uranium deposit in the United States and one of the largest in the world, will remain subject to a mining moratorium the state imposed in 1982.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2lHmoRM