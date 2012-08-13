FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Uranium One profit falls on lower uranium price
August 13, 2012 / 9:56 PM / in 5 years

Uranium One profit falls on lower uranium price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s Uranium One Inc’s quarterly earnings fell 2 percent as it sold less uranium at lower prices.

The uranium producer’s earnings fell to $29.2 million, or 3 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $29.7 million, or 3 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $8.8 million, or 1 cent per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 2 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 14 percent to $96.8 million. Average realized sales price fell 10 percent to $52 per pound in the quarter.

Sales volumes fell 5 percent to 1.9 million pounds in the quarter, while production rose 28 percent to 3 million pounds.

Toronto-based Uranium One is 51 percent held by Russia’s ARMZ, the uranium division of state nuclear firm Rosatom.

Shares of the company closed at C$2.10 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

