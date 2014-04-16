FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction gets regulatory approval for private placement to raise up to 3.9 bln yuan
April 16, 2014 / 9:12 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Beijing Urban Construction gets regulatory approval for private placement to raise up to 3.9 bln yuan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - Beijing Urban Construction Investment & Development Co Ltd

* Says gets securities regulator’s approval to issue up to 432.85 million shares in private placement

* Says revises number of shares for private placement to 432.85 million shares from 416 million, issue price revised to no lower than 9.01 yuan ($1.45) from 9.38 yuan

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/ryt58v; link.reuters.com/syt58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2220 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.