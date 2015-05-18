FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Urban Outfitters reports lower-than-expected same-store sales
May 18, 2015 / 8:12 PM / 2 years ago

Urban Outfitters reports lower-than-expected same-store sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported lower-than-expected comparable-store sales, hurt by weak demand for the Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie Group brands.

The company’s net income fell to $32.8 million, or 25 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from $37.5 million, or 26 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose nearly 8 percent to $739.0 million.

Comparable sales rose 4 percent, missing the 5.3 percent growth analysts had expected, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)

