Urban Outfitters sales rise 7 percent

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by recovering sales at its namesake brand and strong demand for its Free People line of clothes.

Revenue rose to $867.5 million from $811.3 million, while comparable sales rose 4 percent.

The company said net income fell to $66.8 million in the second quarter ended July 31 from $67.5 million a year earlier. On a per share basis, net income rose to 52 cents from 49 cents due to a buyback. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)