Urban Outfitters comparable sales rise less than expected
November 16, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

Urban Outfitters comparable sales rise less than expected

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said comparable sales rose far less than expected in the third quarter due to weaker demand for its Anthropologie brand.

Net income rose to $52 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $47.1 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales rose to $825.3 million from $814.5 million, while comparable sales rose 1 percent. Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected comparable sales growth of 3.40 percent. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)

