Urban Outfitters' sales rise 3.2 percent

May 18 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said quarterly sales rose 3.2 percent, helped by demand for its Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters lines of clothing.

The company said net income fell to $29.6 million in the first quarter ended April 30 from $32.8 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net income was unchanged at 25 cents due to a lower share count this year.

Net sales rose to $762.6 million from $739 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)