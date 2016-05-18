FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Urban Outfitters' sales rise 3.2 percent
May 18, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Urban Outfitters' sales rise 3.2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc said quarterly sales rose 3.2 percent, helped by demand for its Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters lines of clothing.

The company said net income fell to $29.6 million in the first quarter ended April 30 from $32.8 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, net income was unchanged at 25 cents due to a lower share count this year.

Net sales rose to $762.6 million from $739 million. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer and Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)

