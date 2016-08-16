Urban Outfitters reports surprise rise in comparable sales

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported a surprise rise in quarterly comparable sales, largely due to higher demand for its Urban Outfitters brand.

The company's comparable sales rose 1 percent in the second quarter ended July 31.

Analysts polled by research firm Consensus Metrix had expected comparable sales to fall 1.2 percent.

The company's net sales rose 2.7 percent to $890.6 million.

Net income rose to $76.9 million, or 66 cents per share, from $66.8 million, or 52 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)