Urban Outfitters comparable sales rise for first time in 2014

March 9 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc on Monday reported its first quarterly growth in comparable sales in a year, helped by recovering sales at its namesake brand and strong demand for its Free People line of clothes.

The company’s net profit fell to $80.3 million in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 31 from $88.7 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share, however, rose to 60 cents from 59 cents as the company had fewer outstanding shares by the end of the quarter.

Revenue rose 11.6 percent to $1.01 billion, while comparable sales rose 6 percent. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)