Urban Outfitters comparable sales miss as Anthropologie, Free People drag

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported quarterly comparable sales that missed analysts' estimate as demand fell for its Anthropologie Group and Free People brands, sending its shares down 9 percent in aftermarket trade.

The company said on Tuesday its comparable sales rose 1 percent in the third quarter ended Oct. 31, missing the average analysts' estimate of 1.9 percent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

Urban Outfitters said its net sales rose 4.5 percent to $862.5 million.

However, the company's net income fell to $47.4 million, or 40 cents per share, from $52 million, or 42 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)