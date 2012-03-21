FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Urban Outfitters CFO Eric Artz resigns
March 21, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 6 years ago

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Urban Outfitters CFO Eric Artz resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Artz resigns as CFO effective April 3, 2012

* Artz being replaced by Frank Conforti

MARCH 21 - Urban Outfitters Inc said its Chief Financial Officer Eric Artz is stepping down and will be replaced by the company’s Chief Accounting Officer Frank Conforti.

Conforti, who has been with the company for 5 years, will take over from Artz, effective April 3.

The Philadelphia-based company, known for its bohemian and hipster designs, has been stepping up turnaround efforts by shuffling its management, revamping styles and trying to clean the inventory glut.

In January, Glen Senk, resigned as the chief executive in a surprise move to join privately held jeweler David Yurman.

Last month, the clothing retailer hired Tedford Marlow as the chief executive of its namesake brand.

