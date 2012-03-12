UPDATE 2-Urban Outfitters sees more full-priced sellings

* Q4 EPS $0.27 vs est. $0.29

* Q4 rev $730.6 mln vs est. $740 mln

* Says rate of full-price selling improved from Q4 levels

* Shares up 5 pct post mkt (Rewrites with details on margins and background, updates shares)

March 12 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc said it was selling more merchandise at full prices, cheering investors after a holiday season during which the clothing retailer resorted to steep discounts in an attempt to clear inventory.

The company’s shares, which had crossed the $40 mark about two years ago and since then have lost nearly a quarter of their value, jumped to $31 in after-market trade. They had closed at $29.51 on Monday on the Nasdaq.

“Our rate of full-priced selling has improved from fourth-quarter levels as we seek to re-establish our historic full-price selling penetration,” Chief Executive Richard Hayne said in a statement.

Margins have declined for five quarters now -- falling 9 percent in the fourth quarter -- as Urban Outfitters has been forced to offer profit-eroding discounts to clear out slow-moving inventory, mainly women’s apparel at its Anthropologie and namesake stores.

The company, known for its bohemian and hipster designs, has been stepping up turnaround efforts by shuffling its management, revamping styles and trying to clean the inventory glut.

Urban Outfitters, which also operates Free People, BHLDN and Terrain stores, saw fourth-quarter profit fell to $39.3 million, or 27 cents a share, from $75.2 million, or 45 cents a share, a year ago. Sales rose 9 percent to $730.6 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S expected the company to earn 29 cents a share on revenue of $740 million. (Reporting by Ranjita Ganesan; Editing by Joyjeet Das)