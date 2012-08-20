FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Urban Outfitters results beat estimates
August 20, 2012 / 8:15 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Urban Outfitters results beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 5 to fix closing price to $31.28 not $33.28)

Aug 20 (Reuters) - Clothing retailer Urban Outfitters Inc’s quarterly results beat Wall Street expectations as more shoppers bought from its namesake store, sending its shares up about 6 percent after the bell.

Profit rose to $61.3 million, or 42 cents per share, for the second-quarter, from $56.7 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue at the company, known for its bohemian and hipster designs, rose 11 percent to $676.3 m illion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 33 cents per share on revenue of $671.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Urban Outfitters shares, which have risen 13 percent this year, were up at $33.12 in extended trading. They had closed at $31.28 on Monday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Arpita Mukherjee and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)

