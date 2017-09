Nov 18 (Reuters) - Teen apparel retailer Urban Outfitters Inc reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, driven by strong growth in sales in its Anthropologie and Free People chains.

The company, also known for the Urban Outfitters chain, said net income rose to $70.3 million, or 47 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31 from $59.5 million, or 40 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to $774 million.