BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q3 earnings per share $0.47
#Market News
November 18, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Urban Outfitters Q3 earnings per share $0.47

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Urban Outfitters Inc : * Urban Outfitters Inc reports record Q3 sales * Q3 earnings per share $0.47 * Q3 sales $774 million * Says as of October 31, 2013, total inventories increased by $11 million, or

3%, on a year-over-year basis * Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales increased 30% at free people and

13% at anthropologie * Qtrly comparable retail segment net sales, which include comparable

direct-to-consumer channel, increased 7%. * Remain cautious about Q4 given the likelihood of a highly promotional

environment and this year’s challenging holiday calendar * Qtrly inventories $406.7 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

