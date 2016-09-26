Chinese group says entered deal to buy Spanish firm ACS's Urbaser

HONG KONG/BEIJING, Sept 26 (Reuters) - A group of Chinese buyers said on Monday their co-invested green industry fund has entered into a deal to buy Spanish builder and service provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30 billion to $1.57 billion).

The buyers, which include Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd and China Tianying Inc, announced the deal in stock exchange filings.

In June, Spanish media reported that Chinese groups would buy Urbaser for more than 2 billion euros, however Jiangsu Dagang was not among the named potential buyers.

ACS was not immediately available for comment.