MEXICO CITY, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi is seeking bankruptcy protection to restructure 33 billion pesos ($2.34 billion) of debt, a source close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.

The source added that more than 50 percent of Urbi’s lenders agree to restructure the debt. (1 US dollar = 14.1075 Mexican peso) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez)