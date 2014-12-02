Mexico's Urbi seeks bankruptcy protection to restructure debt

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi is seeking bankruptcy protection to restructure 33 billion pesos ($2.34 billion) of debt, a source close to the negotiations said on Tuesday.

The source added that more than 50 percent of Urbi’s lenders have agreed to restructure the debt.

Urbi, Mexico’s third-largest homebuilder in recent years, is following its bigger peers after struggling under heavy debt loads and slumping sales of their cheap, single-unit homes in developments often located far from urban centers.

The builder, along with Geo and Homex, reported slowing revenue as more Mexicans chose to live closer to their jobs and schools and a change in government housing policy diverted subsidies to apartment purchases rather than single-family homes.

Homex and Geo, formerly Mexico’s No. 2 and No. 1 homebuilders respectively, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this year. (1 US dollar = 14.1075 Mexican peso)