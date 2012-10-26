FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexican homebuilder Urbi 3rd-qtr profit falls 39.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Mexican homebuilder Urbi on Friday posted a third-quarter profit of 523.21 million pesos (US$39.5 million) compared with 861.77 million pesos in the July-September period a year ago.

Urbi said quarterly revenue was down 32.4 percent to 3.06 billion pesos from 4.54 billion pesos over the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell almost 29 percent to 841.9 million pesos, the company said in a statement to the Mexican stock exchange.

Urbi said the results met expectations as it has been trying to cut costs for the past six quarters.

