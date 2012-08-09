Ex-Urenco director targets stake bid-FT

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Plans have been made to form a consortium to buy a 66 percent stake in the government-controlled nuclear group Urenco for as much as 7 billion euro ($8.62 billion), the Financial Times said on Friday.

The attempt to build a consortium to buy the stake is being led by Patrick Upson, a former chief executive of a joint venture between Areva and Urenco called Enrichment Technology Company that provides enrichment plant design services and gas centrifuge technology.

Urenco is owned by German utilities RWE and E.ON , which jointly hold 33 percent, as well as the Dutch and British governments, which each have one-third of the company’s equity.

Any deal would have to be agreed by all shareholders, but the Dutch government wants to retain its 33 percent holding, people close to the process are cited as saying.

“Urenco is a particularly sensitive asset. The commitment to the process of selling is greater than before,” one of the people familiar with the matter is quoted as saying.