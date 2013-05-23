FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netherlands wants governments to keep majority Urenco stake
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 23, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

Netherlands wants governments to keep majority Urenco stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, May 23 (Reuters) - The Netherlands is willing to sell its 33 percent stake in nuclear fuel producer Urenco, but wants governments to retain a majority holding in the firm, the Dutch finance ministry said on Thursday.

Britain also holds a 33 percent stake, while the remaining third is held by two German utilities companies. The three countries are in complicated talks about selling a stake in the security-sensitive firm.

“At the moment the Netherlands and the UK as public shareholders together have a majority. This gives them enough influence in the company to safeguard public interests,” the ministry said.

It added that a sale by the two public shareholders to private shareholders could lead to a situation whereby public shareholders no longer would have a majority.

“The Dutch government considers this would be an undesirable situation,” the statement said. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Potter)

