CORRECTED-E.ON, RWE seek to sell Urenco stakes, talk to potential buyers
January 21, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-E.ON, RWE seek to sell Urenco stakes, talk to potential buyers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects second paragraph to show Dutch stake in Urenco is 33 percent not 30)

AMSTERDAM, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German utilities RWE and E.ON are seeking to sell their stakes in nuclear enrichment firm Urenco and are talking to potential buyers, a spokeswoman for the Dutch ministry for economic affairs said.

She said that the Dutch government is not considering a sale of its 33-percent stake in Urenco.

The two German utilities own a third of Britain-based Urenco, whose services include uranium enrichment, with Britain and the Netherlands also holding a third each. (Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Anthony Barker)

