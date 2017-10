LONDON, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Britain is examining a sale of its stake in Urenco, the nuclear fuel producer formed by the British, German and Dutch governments in the 1970s, a spokesman for the department of business said on Monday.

The spokesman said the government was discussing its options with Urenco’s other shareholders but that no formal position had been taken yet. He declined to comment on the level of interest the government had received from any bidders.