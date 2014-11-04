Ireland sets spread on May 2030 bond at 102bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set the spread on its May 2030 euro-denominated bond at 102bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead banker.
Initial price thoughts on the deal started at 105bp to 110bp over mid-swaps, before guidance of 105bp area.
Demand for the deal is in excess of 8.2bn, with 900m of joint lead manager interest.
Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS are arranging the Reg S issue. Books are due to close at 11:45 GMT.
Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody‘s, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor’s and A- (stable) by Fitch.
Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker