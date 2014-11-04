FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland sets spread on May 2030 bond at 102bp over mid-swaps
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 4, 2014 / 11:31 AM / 3 years ago

Ireland sets spread on May 2030 bond at 102bp over mid-swaps

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set the spread on its May 2030 euro-denominated bond at 102bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead banker.

Initial price thoughts on the deal started at 105bp to 110bp over mid-swaps, before guidance of 105bp area.

Demand for the deal is in excess of 8.2bn, with 900m of joint lead manager interest.

Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS are arranging the Reg S issue. Books are due to close at 11:45 GMT.

Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody‘s, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor’s and A- (stable) by Fitch.

Reporting By Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.