Ireland sets spread on May 2030 bond at 102bp over mid-swaps

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set the spread on its May 2030 euro-denominated bond at 102bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead banker.

Initial price thoughts on the deal started at 105bp to 110bp over mid-swaps, before guidance of 105bp area.

Demand for the deal is in excess of 8.2bn, with 900m of joint lead manager interest.

Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS are arranging the Reg S issue. Books are due to close at 11:45 GMT.

Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody‘s, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor’s and A- (stable) by Fitch.