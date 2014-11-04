Ireland sets terms at 3.75bn, mid-swaps +102bp for May 2030 bond

LONDON, Nov 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Ireland has set final terms of 3.75bn at mid-swaps plus 102bp for its May 2030 bond, according to a lead banker.

Investor demand for the deal reached 8.4bn, including 1.065bn orders from the lead banks.

Initial price thoughts on the deal started at 105bp to 110bp over mid-swaps, before guidance was set at 105bp area.

Citigroup, Danske Bank, Davy, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and RBS are arranging the Reg S issue. Pricing is expected later on Tuesday.

Ireland is rated Baa1 (stable) by Moody‘s, A- (positive) by Standard & Poor’s and A- (stable) by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Alex Chambers)