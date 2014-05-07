Germany says working on Geneva followup to resolve Ukraine crisis

BERLIN, May 7 (Reuters) - Germany is involved in international efforts to stop an escalation of the crisis in Ukraine through a followup process to last month’s Geneva agreement, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government said on Wednesday.

“It is indeed about the extent to which one can follow up on Geneva...Following up on Geneva means that one could possibly organise a followup to the four-way meeting. There are at the moment intense consultations and sensitive negotiations on which talks can be held where and in which format,” said the spokeswoman.

Asked about Ukraine’s use of force to fight pro-Russian separatists in the eastern part of the country, a German foreign ministry spokesman said that Ukraine had the right to defend its sovereignty. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Annika Breidthardt)