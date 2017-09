KIEV, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Ukraine’s parliament approved Oleksander Shlapak, a former economy minister and ex-deputy head of the central bank, as the country’s new finance minister on Thursday.

It also confirmed Andriy Deshchitsya as acting foreign minister and Ihor Tenyukh as acting defence minister - they take on their roles on an interim basis because they are named by the president but Ukraine currently has only an interim president.