MOSCOW, April 2 (Reuters) - Russia accused NATO on Wednesday of reverting to the language of the Cold War by suspending cooperation with Moscow, and said neither side would gain from the move.

NATO suspended all practical cooperation with Russia on Tuesday in protest at its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine, and ordered military planners to draft measures to strengthen its defences and reassure nervous eastern European countries. (Reporting By Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)