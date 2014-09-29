FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian Energy Ministry says govt to support projects with foreign capital - news agency
September 29, 2014

Russian Energy Ministry says govt to support projects with foreign capital - news agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Russia’s Energy Ministry said on Monday the government was ready to support projects with foreign investment, Interfax news agency reported.

It added that the government would support oil exploration at the Kara Sea offshore Arctic field, where Russian state energy company Rosneft was working alongside U.S. oil giant ExxonMobil.

Earlier, Russian newspaper Kommersant said ExxonMobil was suspending cooperation at the field due to Western sanctions over Ukraine. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

