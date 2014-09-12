Putin looks to Asia as EU announces new sanctions

DUSHANBE, Sept 12 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin called on Friday for new efforts to boost cooperation with China and former Soviet republics in Central Asia after the European Union announced new sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis.

“I believe it is necessary to further improve the efficiency of our interaction to meet the challenges of the time,” Putin said at a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, a security bloc, in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)